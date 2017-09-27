Plenty of concern over tax changes

For farmers who want to pass along their operations to family, proposed changes to the capital gains tax could devastate them financially, according to McColeman.

Several medical professionals with private practices voiced how insulted they were at the insinuation that they cheat on their taxes. The reality, for some, is that they are still struggling to pay off student debt.

“I’m not in medicine to be rich, but I’m sure as hell not in it to be poor,” said one physician who supports a son with cerebral palsy and a husband with physical challenges. “Under this new tax system, my projections have me working until I’m 73.”

McColeman plans on taking the complaints of his constituents to Morneau before the consultation period ends on Oct. 2, but anyone can submit their thoughts on the Fair Tax Plan by email to fin.consultation.fin@canada.ca.

David Prang, second vice-president of the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, told the crowd the best thing they can do is write a letter to a Liberal MP or call their offices.

“Call a Liberal backbencher,” McColeman said. “Seven of them have said they will vote against their own party on this bill. If you call the MP in Cambridge and the staff take 100 calls a day, the message will get through.

“Keep on advocating on all possible angles.”

