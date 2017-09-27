Plenty of concern over tax changes

Hundreds of professionals and small business owners filled a hotel event room in Brantford on Monday evening to learn more about corporate tax changes proposed by the federal government.
Brant MP Phil McColeman and the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce partnered to host the information session after both received numerous calls and emails from small businesses concerned that the proposed changes would adversely impact their ability to succeed and leave viable businesses for future family generations.
John Carr, a partner at Millards Chartered Professional Accountants, introduced a presentation by accountant Lynda Sinclair, who explained the so-called Fair Tax Plan developed by the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
Sinclair said the Liberal plan proposes changes to income splitting, which allows one family member to transfer income to another for tax purposes.
The new rules would apply the highest marginal tax rate to split income, including dividends, interest, capital gains and second-generation income.
However, there would be exceptions made to this rule if the split income passes a “reasonableness test” that takes into consideration an employee’s contributions of labour and assets, risks assumed and previous remuneration.
Sinclair says that the test is quite subjective because it doesn’t take into account intangible assets brought into the business such as a patent or goodwill created by customer service.
When it comes to passive income put away into rainy day funds and retirement funds, Sinclair said some calculations have the money being taxed as much as 73 per cent.
McColeman said that was the new tax scheme that bothers him the most.
“I was warned in Parliament four times by the Speaker to tone (down) my language, but I am on fire about this,” he said.
For farmers who want to pass along their operations to family, proposed changes to the capital gains tax could devastate them financially, according to McColeman.
Several medical professionals with private practices voiced how insulted they were at the insinuation that they cheat on their taxes. The reality, for some, is that they are still struggling to pay off student debt.
“I’m not in medicine to be rich, but I’m sure as hell not in it to be poor,” said one physician who supports a son with cerebral palsy and a husband with physical challenges. “Under this new tax system, my projections have me working until I’m 73.”
McColeman plans on taking the complaints of his constituents to Morneau before the consultation period ends on Oct. 2, but anyone can submit their thoughts on the Fair Tax Plan by email to fin.consultation.fin@canada.ca.
David Prang, second vice-president of the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, told the crowd the best thing they can do is write a letter to a Liberal MP or call their offices.
“Call a Liberal backbencher,” McColeman said. “Seven of them have said they will vote against their own party on this bill. If you call the MP in Cambridge and the staff take 100 calls a day, the message will get through.
“Keep on advocating on all possible angles.”
Hundreds of professionals and small business owners filled a hotel event room in Brantford on Monday evening to learn more about corporate tax changes proposed by the federal government.
Brant MP Phil McColeman and the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce partnered to host the information session after both received numerous calls and emails from small businesses concerned that the proposed changes would adversely impact their ability to succeed and leave viable businesses for future family generations.
John Carr, a partner at Millards Chartered Professional Accountants, introduced a presentation by accountant Lynda Sinclair, who explained the so-called Fair Tax Plan developed by the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
Sinclair said the Liberal plan proposes changes to income splitting, which allows one family member to transfer income to another for tax purposes.
The new rules would apply the highest marginal tax rate to split income, including dividends, interest, capital gains and second-generation income.
However, there would be exceptions made to this rule if the split income passes a “reasonableness test” that takes into consideration an employee’s contributions of labour and assets, risks assumed and previous remuneration.
Sinclair says that the test is quite subjective because it doesn’t take into account intangible assets brought into the business such as a patent or goodwill created by customer service.
When it comes to passive income put away into rainy day funds and retirement funds, Sinclair said some calculations have the money being taxed as much as 73 per cent.
McColeman said that was the new tax scheme that bothers him the most.
“I was warned in Parliament four times by the Speaker to tone (down) my language, but I am on fire about this,” he said.
For farmers who want to pass along their operations to family, proposed changes to the capital gains tax could devastate them financially, according to McColeman.
Several medical professionals with private practices voiced how insulted they were at the insinuation that they cheat on their taxes. The reality, for some, is that they are still struggling to pay off student debt.
“I’m not in medicine to be rich, but I’m sure as hell not in it to be poor,” said one physician who supports a son with cerebral palsy and a husband with physical challenges. “Under this new tax system, my projections have me working until I’m 73.”
McColeman plans on taking the complaints of his constituents to Morneau before the consultation period ends on Oct. 2, but anyone can submit their thoughts on the Fair Tax Plan by email to fin.consultation.fin@canada.ca.
David Prang, second vice-president of the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, told the crowd the best thing they can do is write a letter to a Liberal MP or call their offices.
“Call a Liberal backbencher,” McColeman said. “Seven of them have said they will vote against their own party on this bill. If you call the MP in Cambridge and the staff take 100 calls a day, the message will get through.
“Keep on advocating on all possible angles.”
Hundreds of professionals and small business owners filled a hotel event room in Brantford on Monday evening to learn more about corporate tax changes proposed by the federal government.
Brant MP Phil McColeman and the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce partnered to host the information session after both received numerous calls and emails from small businesses concerned that the proposed changes would adversely impact their ability to succeed and leave viable businesses for future family generations.
John Carr, a partner at Millards Chartered Professional Accountants, introduced a presentation by accountant Lynda Sinclair, who explained the so-called Fair Tax Plan developed by the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
Sinclair said the Liberal plan proposes changes to income splitting, which allows one family member to transfer income to another for tax purposes.
The new rules would apply the highest marginal tax rate to split income, including dividends, interest, capital gains and second-generation income.
However, there would be exceptions made to this rule if the split income passes a “reasonableness test” that takes into consideration an employee’s contributions of labour and assets, risks assumed and previous remuneration.
Sinclair says that the test is quite subjective because it doesn’t take into account intangible assets brought into the business such as a patent or goodwill created by customer service.
When it comes to passive income put away into rainy day funds and retirement funds, Sinclair said some calculations have the money being taxed as much as 73 per cent.
McColeman said that was the new tax scheme that bothers him the most.
“I was warned in Parliament four times by the Speaker to tone (down) my language, but I am on fire about this,” he said.
For farmers who want to pass along their operations to family, proposed changes to the capital gains tax could devastate them financially, according to McColeman.
Several medical professionals with private practices voiced how insulted they were at the insinuation that they cheat on their taxes. The reality, for some, is that they are still struggling to pay off student debt.
“I’m not in medicine to be rich, but I’m sure as hell not in it to be poor,” said one physician who supports a son with cerebral palsy and a husband with physical challenges. “Under this new tax system, my projections have me working until I’m 73.”
McColeman plans on taking the complaints of his constituents to Morneau before the consultation period ends on Oct. 2, but anyone can submit their thoughts on the Fair Tax Plan by email to fin.consultation.fin@canada.ca.
David Prang, second vice-president of the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, told the crowd the best thing they can do is write a letter to a Liberal MP or call their offices.
“Call a Liberal backbencher,” McColeman said. “Seven of them have said they will vote against their own party on this bill. If you call the MP in Cambridge and the staff take 100 calls a day, the message will get through.
“Keep on advocating on all possible angles.”