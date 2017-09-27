Brantford house fire under arson investigation

A fire at a house on Mount Pleasant Road in Brantford is being investigated as a suspected case of arson.

Firefighters from Brantford and the County of Brant responded to the scene of the blaze on Wednesday morning shortly before 7 a.m., west of Tutela Heights Road, in the 300 block.

Brant firefighters supplied water tanker support as per a mutual aid agreement with Brantford. Mount Pleasant Road does not have fire hydrants, so they employed a portable water tank structure.

Brantford Fire Department said that no residents were injured by the fire because no one was home at the time.