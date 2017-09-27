Brantford house fire under arson investigation

A fire at a house on Mount Pleasant Road in Brantford is being investigated as a suspected case of arson.
Firefighters from Brantford and the County of Brant responded to the scene of the blaze on Wednesday morning shortly before 7 a.m., west of Tutela Heights Road, in the 300 block.
Brant firefighters supplied water tanker support as per a mutual aid agreement with Brantford. Mount Pleasant Road does not have fire hydrants, so they employed a portable water tank structure.
Brantford Fire Department said that no residents were injured by the fire because no one was home at the time.
Brantford Police Service Const. Natalie Laing said detectives from the major crime unit are working with city fire department and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the cause and extent of the damage.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact Det. Darryl Graham of the Brantford Police Service major crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2206 or by email at dgraham@police.brantford.on.ca.
