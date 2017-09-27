City council candidate dressed as clown makes voters nervous

BOSTON — A man dressed as a clown who's running for a Boston city council seat has caused a stir on a college campus.

Police tell The Boston Herald that Pat Payaso's presence near a polling location at Roxbury Community College made some people nervous on Tuesday and they called the authorities.

A photo Payaso posted on social media indicates he was there to vote.

Police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty says Payaso later was stopped by an officer who realized he wasn't a threat.