TSX spikes, loonie falls on central bank speech

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index soared as the loonie fell after the governor of the Bank of Canada signalled in a speech it would be taking a more cautious approach on any future rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 135.54 points to 15,609.66 on the strength of broad-based gain that saw all major sectors, excluding gold, push ahead.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.57 cents US, down 0.27 of a cent.

Central bank governor Stephen Poloz stressed Wednesday there's no prearranged route for further interest rate hikes after the sizzling national economy motivated him to raise the rate once in July and again earlier this month.

The speech marked the first public comments by Poloz since the bank drew criticism for its communications approach ahead of the September hike, which caught many forecasters off guard.

"So the major changes in his tone were that he's going to monitor very closely movements in the long-term rates," said Macan Nia, a senior investment strategist at Manulife Investments.

"And I think the one line that really stuck out for market participants was that he said there's no predetermined path for interest rates. As a result you saw the Canadian dollar sell off and you saw the TSX rally."

Nia said Poloz's announcement was a primary driver for financials in particular. Also helping the TSX, he added, was the continuation of positive news about oil markets and a "bullish oil sentiment" over the past couple of weeks.

The November crude contract was up 26 cents to US$52.14 per barrel.

On the corporate front, Bombardier Inc.'s (TSX:BBD.B) shares lost more than seven per cent to close at $2.10 as investors weighed the prospect of a 220 per cent duty on U.S. sales of its flagship CSeries passenger jets and the European merger of two railway rivals.