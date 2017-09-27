Get tough with Boeing, Couillard urges

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he wants Ottawa to take a hard line against Boeing after the U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a hefty 219 per cent duty on jets manufactured by Montreal rival Bombardier.

The department's preliminary findings concluded Bombardier benefited from improper government subsidies, giving it an unfair advantage when selling its CSeries jets south of the border.

Couillard says the $1 billion invested by the province in the CSeries program is not a subsidy and no other investment in Bombardier is currently planned.

He says the company is being targeted by its larger U.S.-based aerospace vital even though Boeing has also benefited from decades of government assistance.