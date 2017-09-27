Fire breaks out at Brantford home

Brantford and Brant firefighters worked to put down a house fire on Mount Pleasant Road Wednesday morning.
Brantford Fire Department reported via Twitter from the scene at 7:33 a.m. that no one has been injured.
