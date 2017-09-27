Two charged in Six Nations murder

Six Nations Police and the provincial police have charged two people with being accessories after the fact to the murder of Dustin Monture.

Believed to have been assaulted, Haldimand County OPP officers investigated what happened to the Monture, a 27-year-old Six Nations resident, at West Haldimand General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at around 4 p.m. He was later airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The officers learned Monture had been found on the front lawn of a Tuscarora Road residence in Six Nations

As a result of an ongoing investigation, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the OPP and Six Nations Police charged Aaron Martin, 39, and 40-year-old Sharon Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford to answer the charges.

"These individuals are facing charges as a result of the cooperation from the public,” said Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers. “We know that there are other people in our community that have information surrounding the homicide of Dustin Monture and we need them to come forward more than ever. I want them to have that courage and strength to contact the police. We need to bring some resolution to his family. That one phone call can make a difference."

