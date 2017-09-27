Three charged in Six Nations murder

Six Nations Police and the Ontario Provincial Police have charged three people with being accessories after the fact to the murder of Dustin Monture.

Haldimand County OPP officers investigated what happened to Monture, a 27-year-old Six Nations resident, at West Haldimand General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at around 4 p.m.

Monture, a resident of 2nd Line, had sustained a gunshot to the head.

He was later airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The officers learned Monture had been found on the front lawn of a Tuscarora Road residence in Six Nations.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the OPP and Six Nations Police charged Aaron Martin, 39, and 40-year-old Sharon Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with accessory after the fact to murder. The following day, Jeffrey Lee Martin, 37, of Six Nations was also charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

All three are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford to answer the charges.

“These individuals are facing charges as a result of the co-operation from the public,” said Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers. “We know that there are other people in our community that have information surrounding the homicide of Dustin Monture and we need them to come forward more than ever. I want them to have that courage and strength to contact the police. We need to bring some resolution to his family. That one phone call can make a difference.”

Monture was a father, former athlete and artist. His mother, Roxanne Farmer, said he had a promising future before he became addicted to painkillers.

Anyone with information can call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.