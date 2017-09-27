CMHC eyes new Indigenous Services ministry

OTTAWA — The CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. acknowledges that setting up a new Indigenous Services department will likely complicate the delivery of First Nations housing at first.

But Evan Siddall says he's confident the system will be more streamlined and effective over the long term.

Siddall tells The Canadian Press that the issue of First Nations housing must be addressed for generations to come, adding it is OK for the government to step back to help create better outcomes.

Through the CMHC, the federal government provides funding each year to address housing needs in First Nation communities.