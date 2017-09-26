Community dedication rewarded

For Vince Bucci, serving the city is about trying to implement a vision for a great community.

Bucci, who served on council as a Ward 2 alderman, for 17 years, was inducted into the city's Wall of Recognition on Tuesday, along with Howard E. Winter, who served as a Ward 5 councillor and as the mayor for seven years.

“These men worked in different eras, but both Vince and Howard worked for the same purpose, to make the community a better place and make a meaningful difference in what they wanted to see for their community for their family and friends and for the future,” mayor Chris Friel said.

Bucci was first elected in 1994. During this time he served on and chaired several committees including, the social services board, board of health, the public library board, the city county liaison, Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts board, and chaired the Brantford Energy Corp. board.

He also chaired the board responsible for creating and implementing the customer service plan for the city with short and long term goals, and a financial plan to make it happen.

“The important work helped create the Customer One Contact Centre with a citizen centered approach to guide customer service,” Friel said. “It's a testament to what one individual can do for the community.”

He was a teacher for 33 years and trustee.

Vince said he was very thankful to the people of the old Ward 2 for having the confidence in him to vote him in for five terms.

“I'm quite exited by the whole thing. It's always very rewarding when colleagues vote to recognize you,” he said. “I think it's more about my philosophy and view for the city that's what it should be about.”

Winter was born in 1907 and was first elected in 1944. He served on the play ground commission, recreation committee, industrial committee, children's aid committee and helped create the John Noble Home, chaired the welfare and housing board. He was mayor from 19050 to 53 and from 1971 to 72.