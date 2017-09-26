Ryder Material Handling opens its doors in Brantford

Every product-based retailer or manufacturer needs to get products from once place to another, and Ryder Material Handling has a tool for every move.

The company, part of Crown Lift Trucks, celebrated the grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Brantford's northwest industrial park on Tuesday.

CEO Ron Greer said the company amalgamated its facilities in Kitchener, Hamilton, and London into a new, central area and Brantford was a perfect fit.

“There's a strong economic base here,” he said. “This a real, strong, strategic place for amalgamation.”