Ryder Material Handling opens its doors in Brantford

Every product-based retailer or manufacturer needs to get products from once place to another, and Ryder Material Handling has a tool for every move.
The company, part of Crown Lift Trucks, celebrated the grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Brantford's northwest industrial park on Tuesday.
CEO Ron Greer said the company amalgamated its facilities in Kitchener, Hamilton, and London into a new, central area and Brantford was a perfect fit.
“There's a strong economic base here,” he said. “This a real, strong, strategic place for amalgamation.”
He said the company purchased the building last year and renovated it with an emphasis on customer care, efficient service, and effective use of space.
“This is quite an amazing building,” Greer said. “We're committed to a future in Brantford, a place in the community.”
He said the company was welcomed with open arms to the community and the city's economic development and tourism department helped them along the way.
“We definitely feel the community spirit,” he said.
Kevin Finney, director of economic development and tourism, said he was glad they chose to set up shop in the city.
Acting mayor Richard Carpenter said more and more companies are choosing Brantford because of its focus on business.
“We're the centre of the universe. We're literally two hours from everywhere,” he said.
He said the city is committed to businesses and keeping taxes low enough to keep them profitable and high enough to provide infrastructure updates.
Ryder rents and sells new and used Crown lift trucks, tow motors, pump trucks, racks, and parts.
Salesperson Walt Nother said they are the industry leader and are a one-stop solution for every company's material handling needs.
“This is what we do and we love it,” he said.
The company currently employs 90 people, and is looking for technicians to add to the team.
For more information, visit www.rydermaterialhandling.com.
Every product-based retailer or manufacturer needs to get products from once place to another, and Ryder Material Handling has a tool for every move.
The company, part of Crown Lift Trucks, celebrated the grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Brantford's northwest industrial park on Tuesday.
CEO Ron Greer said the company amalgamated its facilities in Kitchener, Hamilton, and London into a new, central area and Brantford was a perfect fit.
“There's a strong economic base here,” he said. “This a real, strong, strategic place for amalgamation.”
He said the company purchased the building last year and renovated it with an emphasis on customer care, efficient service, and effective use of space.
“This is quite an amazing building,” Greer said. “We're committed to a future in Brantford, a place in the community.”
He said the company was welcomed with open arms to the community and the city's economic development and tourism department helped them along the way.
“We definitely feel the community spirit,” he said.
Kevin Finney, director of economic development and tourism, said he was glad they chose to set up shop in the city.
Acting mayor Richard Carpenter said more and more companies are choosing Brantford because of its focus on business.
“We're the centre of the universe. We're literally two hours from everywhere,” he said.
He said the city is committed to businesses and keeping taxes low enough to keep them profitable and high enough to provide infrastructure updates.
Ryder rents and sells new and used Crown lift trucks, tow motors, pump trucks, racks, and parts.
Salesperson Walt Nother said they are the industry leader and are a one-stop solution for every company's material handling needs.
“This is what we do and we love it,” he said.
The company currently employs 90 people, and is looking for technicians to add to the team.
For more information, visit www.rydermaterialhandling.com.
Every product-based retailer or manufacturer needs to get products from once place to another, and Ryder Material Handling has a tool for every move.
The company, part of Crown Lift Trucks, celebrated the grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Brantford's northwest industrial park on Tuesday.
CEO Ron Greer said the company amalgamated its facilities in Kitchener, Hamilton, and London into a new, central area and Brantford was a perfect fit.
“There's a strong economic base here,” he said. “This a real, strong, strategic place for amalgamation.”
He said the company purchased the building last year and renovated it with an emphasis on customer care, efficient service, and effective use of space.
“This is quite an amazing building,” Greer said. “We're committed to a future in Brantford, a place in the community.”
He said the company was welcomed with open arms to the community and the city's economic development and tourism department helped them along the way.
“We definitely feel the community spirit,” he said.
Kevin Finney, director of economic development and tourism, said he was glad they chose to set up shop in the city.
Acting mayor Richard Carpenter said more and more companies are choosing Brantford because of its focus on business.
“We're the centre of the universe. We're literally two hours from everywhere,” he said.
He said the city is committed to businesses and keeping taxes low enough to keep them profitable and high enough to provide infrastructure updates.
Ryder rents and sells new and used Crown lift trucks, tow motors, pump trucks, racks, and parts.
Salesperson Walt Nother said they are the industry leader and are a one-stop solution for every company's material handling needs.
“This is what we do and we love it,” he said.
The company currently employs 90 people, and is looking for technicians to add to the team.
For more information, visit www.rydermaterialhandling.com.