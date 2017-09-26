Unions pan U.S. on Canada labour proposal

"Twenty-three years ago the argument was this would allow the standard of living for Mexican workers to rise, and here we are 23 years later and we still see minimum wage at 65 cents an hour," said Jerry Dias, the president of Unifor.

Teamsters and Unifor officials have backed the Canadian position in their meetings with the U.S. and Mexico.

"I don't think the Canadian team is thrilled with it (the American text) because it falls short," said Dias.

"I know that the labour movement in the United States that was trying to push the American team to do the right thing put forth progressive language … and they didn't do that."

Monette described the Mexicans as unreceptive to the Teamsters entries. "We got the sense the Mexicans are facing a strong pushback from their own business community regarding the Canadian labour proposals, which is unfortunate."

Dias said Canada should walk away from the NAFTA renegotiation if it can't make progress on labour because low standards in Mexico have led to the shuttering of auto plants in Canada and the U.S.

"You can't sign a free trade deal where you've already lost half a million manufacturing jobs. The United States has lost a heck of a lot more than that. It's clear where the industry is investing — it's crystal clear."

The labour unrest comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland welcomes her Mexican and American counterparts to Ottawa Tuesday, as Round 3 of the NAFTA renegotiation enters its final day.

Freeland is hosting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister ldefonso Guajardo for a dinner meeting Tuesday night on the eve of the final day of talks in the national capital.

The third of seven planned rounds ends Wednesday with the goal of finishing by the end of the year becoming more elusive by the hour.

Freeland, Lighthizer and Guajardo hold a series of meetings Wednesday, but the major issues will be pushed forward into a fourth round in the coming weeks.

In addition to the disagreement over labour standards, Canada's chief negotiator has said he doesn't expect progress several other on hot topics.

They include the investor state dispute settlement process, the fate of Canada's supply-managed dairy and poultry industry, and the U.S. demand for increase American content in North American-manufactured automobiles.

Canada and the U.S. have also been forced to fend off accusations that they are deliberately dragging their feet at the talks.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press