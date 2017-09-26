Freeland to dine with NAFTA counterparts

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to welcome her Mexican and American counterparts to Ottawa today, despite the absence of a major breakthrough in Round 3 of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Freeland is hosting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister ldefonso Guajardo for a dinner meeting later today on the eve of the final day of talks in the national capital.

The third of seven planned rounds ends Wednesday with the goal of finishing by the end of the year becoming more elusive by the hour.

Freeland, Lighthizer and Guajardo hold a series of meetings Wednesday, but the major issues will be pushed forward into a fourth round in the coming weeks.