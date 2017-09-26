Info watchdog 'disappointed' by Liberal bill

OTTAWA — The federal information watchdog says she is "generally very disappointed" with a Liberal bill that would revise the law intended to give Canadians access to federal files.

Information commissioner Suzanne Legault says she will present a special report to Parliament this week outlining her concerns about planned changes to the Access to Information Act.

The act, which took effect in 1983, allows people who pay $5 to request everything from correspondence and studies to expense reports and meeting minutes.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison touts the government bill introduced in June as the first substantial revision of the act.