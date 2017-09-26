Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers launches illegal cigarette campaign

Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers has launched a public awareness campaign to highlight the threats to our communities posed by the sale of illegal cigarettes.

The campaign features a series of 30-second radio and print advertisements designed to show how the purchase of illegal cigarettes is helping fund organized crime and terrorist activities.

According to the RCMP and other police organizations, organized crime is extensively involved in the illegal tobacco market and criminal gangs are using profits from the sale of contraband tobacco to fund a number of other illegal activities, including guns, drugs, and human trafficking.

The illegal activity of contraband tobacco has also been linked to funding for terrorist groups, according to INTERPOL, the world’s largest international police organization. A report published in 2016 by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute titled “Smoking Gun: Strategic Containment Of Contraband Tobacco And Cigarette Trafficking In Canada” showed that criminal investigations in the United States of America have directly linked those involved in the illegal tobacco trade to terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Al-Qaeda.

The sale of contraband tobacco is a growing problem in Ontario. An estimated one in three cigarettes purchased in the province is illegal. In many northern Ontario communities, the problem is much worse, with illegal cigarettes making up more than 60 per cent of all cigarette purchases. In Brantford, 35.8 per cent of all cigarettes purchased are illegal.

“We’re asking people in the communities of Brantford and the County of Brant to call our anonymous hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS if they feel this is a problem in their community and they have information that could lead to the removal of contraband off our streets,” said local Crime Stoppers chair Marc Laferriere. “As recently as 2015, contraband tobacco in our community was down to about 20 per cent. A 15 per cent rise in a little over a year is a troubling trend.”

“This awareness campaign is designed to remind Ontarians that contraband tobacco is illegal for a reason: the sale of these products help fund organized crime, serving to make our communities less safe,” said Sean Sportun, director of the Ontario Association of Crime Stoppers. “Given the close connection between illegal cigarettes and its funding of criminal activity in our communities, it’s important to educate and empower members of the community to safely make a difference by calling Crime Stoppers. We offer guaranteed anonymity and cash rewards for tips on illegal activity, including contraband or illegal tobacco.”

To learn more, visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

