In Brant county, flashing green lights mean volunteer firefighter

What does that flashing green light in the vehicle headed your way mean?

Pull over and let the volunteer firefighter pass through. They are responding to an emergency call.

The County of Brant Fire Department issued a reminder last week that the municipality is serviced by 180 volunteer firefighters.

Just as larger municipalities with full-time firefighters have flashing red lights on their fire trucks to tell drivers they should make way, a flashing green light is telling county residents to do the same.