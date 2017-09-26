The Latest: Adidas executive charged in NCAA bribe scheme

NEW YORK — The Latest on fraud and corruption charges announced against people associated with college basketball (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The director of global sports marketing for Adidas is among those charged in a bribe-paying scheme that federal authorities say was designed to match agents and advisers to players before they became NBA stars.

James Gatto was arrested Tuesday along with nine others, including four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court.