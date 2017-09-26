Nature Conservancy finds 10 species at risk

REGINA — Biologists have made a discovery on a swath of native grassland in southwest Saskatchewan that they are calling exciting, but are also hesitant to talk about.

Mike Burak, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says the group has found endangered greater sage grouse on a 1,222 hectares conservation area known as the Wideview Complex, next to Grasslands National Park.

"We found a couple of individuals in a couple of different places on the property," Burak said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"We're not going to release which parts of the property we did find them on, just because we don't want to give any more away then we really have to. But because they are a critically endangered species, it is something to celebrate that we have found them and they are using the property as habitat."

Environmental groups have warned that the greater sage grouse is in danger of becoming extinct in Canada.

In late 2013, the Canadian government issued an emergency protection order covering nearly 1,700 square kilometres of federally and provincially owned land in southeastern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan to protect the bird's habitat.

Last year, it was reported that numbers of male greater sage grouse have almost quadrupled since 2014, with nearly 80 male birds being counted in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan — up from 20 male birds counted in 2014.

Burak wouldn't say how many greater sage grouse were found in the conservation area. Researchers are worried about people going to the conservation area specifically to find the endangered birds, he said.

"Ultimately, we've decided to put it out there that we've found them and hope that people will respect that and not do anything inappropriate, and not try to get to close to them or to go out there during inappropriate times of year, like during the spring when they're breeding or during the nesting season, to disrupt them."

The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced the new conservation area back in March, but it was too cold to assess species at the time.