Paralympian sues university over accident

REGINA — A Paralympian who was left paralyzed after a diving accident says she knew the injury was bad the moment it happened.

Miranda Biletski testified Monday in Court of Queen's Bench in Regina, where she is suing the University of Regina for negligence.

In 2005, the then-16-year-old Biletski dove into a pool at the university during a swim club practice and hit the bottom, which fractured her cervical vertebrae, leaving her a quadriplegic.

Biletski told the court that she realized early on she would never walk again.