The roads to colonization were long and Indigenous people paid the price

Making sure everyone enjoys equity and equality is a hard fought battle.

The Friends and Neighbours of the Save the Evidence Campaign are trying to help people learn about Indigenous struggles both historical and current, to help them start an introspective journey of decolonization.

Rob Knechtel, vice-chair of Friends and Neighbours said the group started out trying to raise funds for the Woodland Cultural Centre's Save the Evidence campaign to renovate the former residential school, but are now doing that and trying to educate people, to try to reconcile and to stop seeing the problem solely as a government problem.

“I think we all carry historical, cultural and ideological assumptions about each other that certainly do need reassessing from time to time. Canadian history with Indigenous people has certainly been one that needs to be redefined significantly,” he said. “It's something we often think the government and courts needs to do, but it equally important and something each of us individuals have to do, at a level individuals can only do.”

The group will screen the award-winning film, Colonization Road, on Wednesday September, 27 to open the second year of the free lecture series at 7 p.m. at Laurier University in the Research and Academic Centre on Dalhousie Street in room 004.

Anishinaabe comedian and activist Ryan McMahon examines Fort Frances and other Ontario communities with Colonization Roads and their histories. He meets with settlers in solidarity and raises significant questions about “reconciliation” and what it means to “decolonize.”

The second lecture in the series will examine another film, In Jesus' Name: Shattering the Silence of St. Anne's Residential School on October 25. Susan Enberg, director of the documentary about the school in Fort Albany First Nation, will be on hand to discuss the film.

On November 22 retired Justice James Kent, of the Ontario Superior Court, who presided over cases involving Six Nations land claims, will speak on, the Potential for Reconciliation of Land Claims, Treaty Obligations and Common Ground.

“We are trying to live up a dominate non-Indigenous presenters, we're speaking from our perspective. There's some attraction to what we doing here, don't want to rely on Indigenous voices to continue to educate us. It's important we educate ourselves,” Knechtel said.

For more information visit the Friends and Neighbours of Save the Evidence Facebook page.