Montreal bagels eating neighbours' air quality

MONTREAL — The co-owner of one of Montreal's most-famous bagel shops says he has a plan to help his neighbours breathe easier.

Robert Morena of St-Viateur Bagel says a new filter from Europe will soon arrive that will ensure the air around his store is safe to inhale.

His internationally famous store has been under fire from neighbours in the densely populated Mile End district who say they are tired of breathing dangerous fine particles from his wood-burning oven.

Neighbour Sarah Gilbert said she was heading to a city council meeting Monday night to demand Montreal force all the bagel shops in the area to stop using wood-burning ovens.