SIU investigating Brant Road alarm call

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by a 54-year-old man in the County of Brant last month.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 26, an officer from the Brant detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was dispatched to a restaurant on Brant Road, south of Blue Lake Road, in response to an alarm call.
When the police officer arrived at the scene, a man fled on foot and the officer gave chase.
The man fell from the roof of a building and sustained injuries.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with leg injuries.
The SIU, an arm’s length agency of the Ontario government that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, was dispatched to investigate the actions of the officer.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident is asked to upload that video through the SIU website.
