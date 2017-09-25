SIU investigating Brant Road alarm call

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by a 54-year-old man in the County of Brant last month.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 26, an officer from the Brant detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was dispatched to a restaurant on Brant Road, south of Blue Lake Road, in response to an alarm call.

When the police officer arrived at the scene, a man fled on foot and the officer gave chase.

The man fell from the roof of a building and sustained injuries.