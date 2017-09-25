Singh appears to lead NDP fundraising

OTTAWA — NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh appears to have the fundraising lead among his fellow competitors as the race to replace Tom Mulcair inches closer to its finale.

The most recent round of fundraising reports from the candidates show the Ontario legislator has raised $618,779 since entering the race in May.

That's far more than the $374,146 pulled in by Ontario MP Charlie Angus or the $250,937 raised by Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, who both launched their campaigns much earlier.

Fundraising results for Quebec MP Guy Caron, who is also in the competition, have yet to be posted online by Elections Canada.