Buskers heat up Mohawk Park

It was a fiery weekend in Mohawk Park, in more ways than one.

The fifth annual Brantford International Busker Fest drew smaller than average crowds, due to the extreme heat over the weekend, but organizers and buskers appreciated the dedicated and involved viewers that braved the heat.

“This is a nice festival for a small town,” Yoshi, a juggling street performer said. Everyone seems nice and engaged. That makes a nice crowd to play for.”

President of Recovery Theatre, Ian Carson, said the festival was a lot of fun and although he and other organizers had a lot of fun, he was disappointed with the turn out.

“The heat really hurt us,” he said. “It's not too bad in the shade, everything went well, the performers did well and the music was great. Everyone had a good time.”

He said last year the festival had more advertising funds and this year the City of Brantford waived the fees for the park.

“It was awesome and we're looking forward to next year already,” he said.

Circus Paul, a fire breather and juggler from Timmins said he had a great time and enjoyed the festival.

“There's a really good vibe here,” he said. “I really like the park. It's like a working vacation for me because it's so beautiful here.”

Andrew Moore came to the festival with his daughter and some friends for the first time this year and said he had a great time.