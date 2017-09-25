Calling all former ACS students and staff

Assumption College School is reaching out to all former staff and alumni to gather for its 25th anniversary reunion on Saturday, Oct. 7.

ACS has had an exciting year preparing for the event by first unearthing and opening a time capsule hidden in the school ceiling during its first year, then by planting a silver maple tree on the grounds with a plaque commemorating its 25 years.

The entire school gathered on Thursday, Sept. 21 for a photograph similar to one take 25 years ago.

Students and staff are now collecting memorabilia for another time capsule to be opened 25 years from now.

ACS has seen more than 8,000 students graduate over the past 25 years, spreading out to various locales throughout Ontario and beyond. They are asked to return to their alma mater to join in the anniversary celebration that will begin at 4 p.m. with a staff wine and cheese gathering followed by a 5 p.m. mass for all students and staff.

An evening party starts shortly after the mass with an official ceremony commencing at 8 p.m.

More than 2,500 alumni and former staff have logged on to ACS’ Facebook page to share memories and learn more about the celebration. ACS also launched a website – www.acs25.ca - where information about the anniversary celebration, tickets and merchandise can be found.

Pictures of ACS through the years are also posted on the website.

The anniversary event will be held on October 7 beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing to 1 a.m. at the school – 257 Shellard Lane.



