Stock markets lower, loonie slips

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index has been hovering around the break-even point this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.79 points to 15,445.44, after 90 minutes of trading, with the information technology and base metal stocks providing some of the drag.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.61 points to 22,256.98. The S&P 500 index was down 11.04 points to 2,491.18 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 68.90 points to 6,358.02.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.01 cents US, down from Friday's average price of 81.19 cents US.