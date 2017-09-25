Bike Park construction getting underway

The Rotary Bike Park construction is about to get underway.

The Brant Cycling Club welcomed the designer of the park, Jay Hoots, last week to get the project underway at Rotary Centennial Waterworks Park.

President of the cycling club, Duncan Ross said he he was excited to welcome the crew.

“I know these guys are going to provide the residents of Brantford and the surrounding area with an incredible bike park that we can be very proud of,” he said. “Our youth deserve an area such as this, where they can ride their bike around, get dirty and have a great time with their friends in a safe, family oriented atmosphere. That is what we are trying to create for our community.”

The 2.5 acre park will include balance trail, pump tracks, jumps that are separated by skill levels for beginners and advanced cyclists and much more.

It should be completed by the end of October.

Hoots, who is originally from Brantford, has designed and built more than 50 bike parks across Canada and the US. Hoots Inc. is the first company to devote all of it's resources to designing and building bike parks.

The Brant Cycling Club raised more than $400,000 for the park that will be free for all community members.

They received $150,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, $100,000 from the Brantford Rotary Club, $5,000 from Fortress Concrete Forming Inc. and $5,000 from Frank Cowan Company.

The club also received in-kind donations from Empire Homes with $100,000, $10,000 from Vicano Construction Ltd., $5,000 from J.H. Cohoon Engineering Ltd., $2,500 from Lakeview Sand and Gravel and $2,000 from Streamline Irrigation.