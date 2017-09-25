U.S. negotiator defends pace of NAFTA talks

OTTAWA — The man heading up the U.S. negotiating team for the new North American Free Trade Agreement said Monday he sees no issue with the pace of the talks, now in their third round this week in Ottawa.

"We've been working very hard," John Melle, the U.S. chief negotiator said. "I don't see a problem."

But the fact that the U.S. has not yet laid all its cards on the table has prompted many trade experts and stakeholders to predict there is no way the three countries can strike a deal by the end of the year.

The Americans want to secure a deal before NAFTA can become a political football in the lead up to the U.S. congressional mid-term elections next fall, as well as the Mexican election next summer.

Melle suggested there is no issue with the pace.

"We're moving across the boards — very ambitious," Melle told reporters, before rejecting the suggestion that things are moving too slowly for them to be serious.

"We're working, as my boss said, at 'warp speed,'" said Melle, quoting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "I think that's accurate."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pressed on the pace Monday as well, and said Canada respects the process.

"But Canada is always there, has done its homework, we have concrete proposals on the table and we're very pleased to have a chance to discuss them with our counterparts from the other countries," he said at an event in Toronto.

On Sunday, Canada's chief negotiator had said he did not expect to see any details from the U.S. on its desire to end the supply management system for dairy and poultry during the third round of talks underway now in Ottawa.