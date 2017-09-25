Libs will defend supply management: minister

Jacques Lefebvre, president and CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada, said his organization has told the Liberal government they do not think the sector should be part of the renegotiation of NAFTA at all.

"If the government can make a good case as to why it should be, then we need to ensure that any concessions to the sector, to the dairy market in Canada, is met with an equal net benefit to the sector," said Lefebvre, who was at the meeting with MacAulay.

"Don't use dairy as a bargaining chip for other sectors," he said.

As the meeting opened, the Liberal government said it is committed to boosting food exports to $75 billion by 2025.

"It means that around this table and many other tables we have to work and make sure that all our sectors are on the cutting edge and we're able to produce the products that the world needs," MacAulay said.

"Simply, they're going to get it somewhere," he said.

"We want them to get a good shot of it from the people sitting around this table and the people that you represent."

Conservative MP Erin O'Toole, the foreign affairs critic for his party, said he would like to see the Liberal government be more specific about how it plans to protect supply management.

He acknowledged Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland mentioned it her speech outlining her broad NAFTA objectives last month, but would like to know more.

"We've since not seen the government ... set the table ahead of negotiations to show how that industry and the thousands of families that rely on it must be safeguarded in negotiations," O'Toole told a news conference Monday.

"The Mulroney government achieved a fantastic success with U.S. free trade and then NAFTA, while respecting our unique system of supply management," he said.

O'Toole said he would also like to see the Liberal government be clear in its goals for other areas too — especially when it comes to protecting and creating jobs in the auto, softwood lumber and resource sectors.

"There's almost a million jobs indirectly related to trade in just those three areas alone, so we see an absence of time spent, an absence of emphasis by the government," said O'Toole.

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press