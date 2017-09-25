Planes designed for Alaska to take final flight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Claire Richardson remembers taking off from Nome in an airplane uniquely configured for Alaska when a horrible smell seeped into the passenger area.

The captain soon came on the speaker to apologize for the odour, which was coming from 70 skittish baby reindeer headed for Texas. "Guess they all pooped as we lifted off from the runway," Richardson said.

Those days will be coming to a close as the special plane that hauls people, goods and even animals on the same flight is taken out of service in a state with few roads.

Alaska Airlines is retiring its last four combi planes, special Boeing 737-400s designed to carry cargo in the middle of the plane and 72 passengers in the rear, company vice-president Marilyn Romano told The Associated Press ahead of this week's unveiling of the first of three new cargo planes for the state.

'They've been our workhorses," said Jason Berry, manager of the company's cargo division.

The new freight carriers are a dedicated fleet of three 737-700s, and they are the first ever to be converted from passenger jet to cargo planes. They will increase the cargo carrying capacity in Alaska by 20 per cent over the combi planes and one old 737-400 freighter that's also being retired. Passengers will now fly in 737-700s.

Alaska Airlines is the only major airline in the nation that had combi planes, which were designed for the special challenges of the nation's largest state.

A postage stamp placed in the middle of an average sheet of paper represents the area one can reach in Alaska by coast line, river, road or railroad. "If you want to see or do business in any of the rest of that sheet of paper, you only have two choices: You can fly an hour or walk a week," said Mark Ransom with the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage.

The combi planes made sense to deliver people and goods to remote hub communities in Alaska in the most cost-efficient manner. The planes can carry up to four large cargo containers — weighing anywhere from 12,000 to 14,000 pounds — in the middle of the plane. Passengers fill the rear of the plane, and they get on board by using stairs like pre-jetway days.

"It's bittersweet," Romano said of the plane's retirement, especially for those who understand what the plane has meant to the people of Alaska.