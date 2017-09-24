Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Getting down to brass tacks The third round of NAFTA negotiations will run throughout the week in Ottawa, wherein U.S. negotiators are expected to lay out in detail what changes Washington seeks to make to the deal.

China needs more Canada Alibaba founder Jack Ma hosts a Gateway Canada business summit in Toronto on September 25, geared toward showing Canadian companies how to tap into China’s growing demand for Canadian products and experiences.

Another rate hike? Analysts will be listening carefully to Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz’s September 27 speech at St. John’s Board of Trade for hints about future interest rate hikes after being caught off guard by the central bank’s most recent hike on September 6.