Canada to add Ukraine to weapons export list

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government will place Ukraine on a list of countries to which it will permit certain weapons exports.

Trudeau made the comments after a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Toronto on Friday.

Trudeau says the government has begun to move forward with the lengthy process that would see Ukraine added to the Automatic Firearms Country Control List.

Placing Ukraine on the list would allow exporters of certain prohibited firearms, such as automatic weapons, to submit permit applications to the government for the export of the weapons to the country. There are currently 39 countries on the list.