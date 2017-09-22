Petition aims to change SFU Clan team name

VANCOUVER — For more than 50 years, Simon Fraser University's sports teams have played under the name The Clan, to honour the Scottish heritage of the school's namesake.

But now, amid violent neo-Nazi marches in the United States, some professors and students are sounding the alarm that the name evokes a very different clan — the Ku Klux Klan.

Philosophy professor Holly Andersen has launched a petition to persuade the university to change the name, saying that the word "clan" sounds the same spelled with a "C" or a "K" and is associated with a horrible history.

She says SFU plays in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a league dominated by U.S. teams, and it's disrespectful to African-American competitors to force them to play against a team named The Clan.