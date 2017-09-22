NAFTA's Chapter 19 worth saving: Mulroney

Former ambassador to the U.S. Derek Burney, who also participated in the meeting with the foreign minister, said Chapter 19 was a way of "rectifying the power imbalance" between Canada and the U.S. economy.

"We wouldn't have done the original agreement if we didn't have it," he said in Toronto on Friday.

"It gives us an opportunity to keep the Americans true to their own trade laws, just as they keep us adhering to our trade laws — that's the beauty of it."

When asked about his perspective on NAFTA now, Mulroney said it has generated "a lot of prosperity."

"I was saying in there that I think that the three countries involved in NAFTA, I think they have seven per cent of the world’s population, and they generate 29 per cent of the entire wealth of the world," he said.

"So that's got to tell you how successful NAFTA has been for the three countries involved."

However, U.S. officials have been vocal critics, with the latest salvo coming from President Donald Trump's commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, who on Friday pointed to a new study that he says proves the need for tougher rules on auto-parts, a contentious issue on all sides.

Mulroney questioned how U.S. critics of NAFTA can declare that international trade is "harmful" given its low unemployment rate.

"There are nine-million jobs in the United States that are created by NAFTA," he said.

"We're all entitled to our opinions and I'm not surprised with different views because they're leading up to a negotiation. So Mr. Ross takes his position, and we take ours, and the Mexicans take theirs. ... I think it will all come out in the wash."

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press