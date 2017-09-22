Judge rules in favour of Six Nations Elected Council over Burtch property

A Superior Court judge has upheld an injunction against a Six Nations woman’s asserted rights to farm lands off Burtch Road.

In a Brantford courtroom on Friday, Justin John Harper also found Kristine Hill in contempt of an order issued on June 28, 2017 to vacate the land.

“Hill was the author of her own misfortune by planting crops after being served the notice to vacate,” Harper said. “She prepared the fields for planting before the notice was issued, but planted the crops after it was issued … She knew it was a risk. She can’t create a risk and then claim irreparable harm.”

Harper issued the notice to vacate and an elocutionary injunction against Hill in response to a claim by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) that they hold the title to all 380 acres of the Burtch lands through a corporation (9646035 Canada Limited) created to keep the lands in trust for the people of Six Nations. The title was transferred to the Six Nations corporation on March 21, 2017.

For decades the land was home to Burtch Correctional Facility until 2006, when a protest by Six Nations residents started over the Douglas Creek Estates development in Caledonia.

The protest led to a negotiation process including the Canadian government, the Ontario government, SNEC and the Haudonosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC).

Negotiator David Peterson wrote a letter promising to return the lands, including the Burtch property, to the people of Six Nations after an environmental review and remediation. The “Peterson Promise” stated that the land would be returned to the status it once held under the Haldimand Proclamation of 1784, which allowed the Six Nations people to settle and live on six miles of land along the entire length of the Grand River, on both sides. The HCCC backed out of the negotiations before the agreement was reached.

Hill signed a second lease with the HCCC in 2016 to farm the land for five years because she recognizes the authority of the Haudonosaunee chiefs, a group who claim hereditary rights to govern Six Nations of the Grand River.

Harper, however, said he could not recognize the HCCC’s right to decide the future of the Burtch lands based on Hill’s statement that she was raised to pledge allegiance to the Haudonosaunee chiefs. Harper said he was unable to Hill’s argument because there was virtually no evidence presented to him by her lawyers supporting the claim.

Harper said Hill and her now ex-husband Ed Green ignored a letter from the SNEC notifying them that the title of the Burtch property had been transferred to the Six Nations corporation (9646035 Canada Limited). And then after the corporation put locks on the gates to the Burtch property, Hill or an employee cut off the locks and put on their own locks.