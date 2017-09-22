Prosperity for all is attainable if the community works together

The Grand River Healthy Communities committee believes every family in Brantford and County of Brant can prosper.

“We want to show the community we care. We want to try to improve the city and make it place that all families can thrive,” Christina Rajsic, the director of health promotion at the Brant County Health Unit said.

The committee held a Prosperity Forum on Friday at the TB Costain Community Centre to formulate a plan and put it into action with community members and agencies.

It's the third in a series of forums aimed at making the community a better, more inclusive place to live and to help spur economic development and population growth.

The forum focused on affordable housing, income security and a safe living environment as keys to prosperity.

“There are so many variables and everything intersects. Prosperity is a huge topic and people can fall into, what we call, a vicious cycle,” she said.

Rajsic said that this cycle could apply to a child, who grows up in a stressful or unsafe environment, may not finish high school or obtain a GED, leading to low-paying work, which can lead to a lack of food and an unsafe living environment for themselves and their children, which perpetuates the cycle.

Anca Gaston. A health promoter at the BCHU, said Brantford is below the provincial average in many areas that help create prosperity, like, wages and incomes.

Wages have gone down for most jobs between 2007 and 2014. The average income is just over $30,000 in Brantford and more than $35,000 across the province.

In Brantford 44 per cent of renters spend more than the average 30 per cent of their household income on shelter and 68 per cent of people are living below the poverty line are single female parents.