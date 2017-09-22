Damage delays help for Canadians in Dominica

OTTAWA — The devastation hurricane Maria wreaked upon the Caribbean island of Dominica is hampering plans to evacuate more than 150 Canadian students who have asked Ottawa for help.

Omar Alghabra, a parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs, says communications are down and the island's airports are "dysfunctional," which has made it impossible to land aircraft.

He says there are about 150 Canadians students at the Ross University School of Medicine and about a dozen more at a different post-secondary institution on the island.

Alghabra says the Canadian government is in constant contact with university officials, who are arranging to transfer the students by boat to St. Lucia, where consular officials are waiting to assist them.