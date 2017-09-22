Women fight gender based violence by occupying a place they fear

Etta Brant, a 13-year0old from Brantford said she came to the walk because she wants to grow up in a safe community, where she doesn't have to fear or be mindful of the opposite sex.

“Rape is something that has been going on forever and it's something people have tried to stop for a long time. It shouldn't still be happening,” she said.

Val King, who performed traditional Indigenous songs with some members of her family before the walk said feeling unsafe is something Indigenous communities know all to well as violence against women has left more than 4,000 Indigenous women missing or murdered.

“If we feel safe in our homes, we should feel safe anywhere. Our bodies are our homes and we should be able to feel safe,” she said.

Tom Dixon, a project facilitator for the No More Project helped run a workshop for men during the march, but only four, including himself and another facilitator showed up.

"When it comes to violence against women we don't talk to those who are perpetrating that and it's largely men. It's really important to talk to men about the toxic aspects of masculinity and how it effects others," he said.