Women fight gender based violence by occupying a place they fear

Women live in a society that measures their worth on their sexual appeal.
When that brings unwanted attention or violence, those women are told they shouldn't have enticed the opposite sex.
Women and children stand by and watch men that brutalized them receive less prison time than drug dealers.
They are made to believe their physical and mental well being is worth less than a rapist's bright future.
Women do not feel safe alone in the dark because one in four women are sexually assaulted in Canada in their lifetime.
These are realities that Terra Manuliak, community education and outreach coordinator for the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant, said not many men are aware of.
“But once they are, once they learn it, they can't unlearn it,” she said.
More than 100 women in Brantford fought against those fears and marched in the 26th annual Take Back the Night walk organized by the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant on Wednesday evening starting in Laurier Brantford's court yard.
Manuliak said not many men understand the fear women experience while holding their keys, as a safety measure, as they walk to their cars because it's not something they have to think about.
“Men spread out and take up space and that's OK. Society perpetuates rape culture, so when women try to take up space, it's not OK,” she said. “We are taking back that space.”
Etta Brant, a 13-year0old from Brantford said she came to the walk because she wants to grow up in a safe community, where she doesn't have to fear or be mindful of the opposite sex.
“Rape is something that has been going on forever and it's something people have tried to stop for a long time. It shouldn't still be happening,” she said.
Val King, who performed traditional Indigenous songs with some members of her family before the walk said feeling unsafe is something Indigenous communities know all to well as violence against women has left more than 4,000 Indigenous women missing or murdered.
“If we feel safe in our homes, we should feel safe anywhere. Our bodies are our homes and we should be able to feel safe,” she said.
Tom Dixon, a project facilitator for the No More Project helped run a workshop for men during the march, but only four, including himself and another facilitator showed up.
"When it comes to violence against women we don't talk to those who are perpetrating that and it's largely men. It's really important to talk to men about the toxic aspects of masculinity and how it effects others," he said.
Women live in a society that measures their worth on their sexual appeal.
When that brings unwanted attention or violence, those women are told they shouldn't have enticed the opposite sex.
Women and children stand by and watch men that brutalized them receive less prison time than drug dealers.
They are made to believe their physical and mental well being is worth less than a rapist's bright future.
Women do not feel safe alone in the dark because one in four women are sexually assaulted in Canada in their lifetime.
These are realities that Terra Manuliak, community education and outreach coordinator for the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant, said not many men are aware of.
“But once they are, once they learn it, they can't unlearn it,” she said.
More than 100 women in Brantford fought against those fears and marched in the 26th annual Take Back the Night walk organized by the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant on Wednesday evening starting in Laurier Brantford's court yard.
Manuliak said not many men understand the fear women experience while holding their keys, as a safety measure, as they walk to their cars because it's not something they have to think about.
“Men spread out and take up space and that's OK. Society perpetuates rape culture, so when women try to take up space, it's not OK,” she said. “We are taking back that space.”
Etta Brant, a 13-year0old from Brantford said she came to the walk because she wants to grow up in a safe community, where she doesn't have to fear or be mindful of the opposite sex.
“Rape is something that has been going on forever and it's something people have tried to stop for a long time. It shouldn't still be happening,” she said.
Val King, who performed traditional Indigenous songs with some members of her family before the walk said feeling unsafe is something Indigenous communities know all to well as violence against women has left more than 4,000 Indigenous women missing or murdered.
“If we feel safe in our homes, we should feel safe anywhere. Our bodies are our homes and we should be able to feel safe,” she said.
Tom Dixon, a project facilitator for the No More Project helped run a workshop for men during the march, but only four, including himself and another facilitator showed up.
"When it comes to violence against women we don't talk to those who are perpetrating that and it's largely men. It's really important to talk to men about the toxic aspects of masculinity and how it effects others," he said.
Women live in a society that measures their worth on their sexual appeal.
When that brings unwanted attention or violence, those women are told they shouldn't have enticed the opposite sex.
Women and children stand by and watch men that brutalized them receive less prison time than drug dealers.
They are made to believe their physical and mental well being is worth less than a rapist's bright future.
Women do not feel safe alone in the dark because one in four women are sexually assaulted in Canada in their lifetime.
These are realities that Terra Manuliak, community education and outreach coordinator for the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant, said not many men are aware of.
“But once they are, once they learn it, they can't unlearn it,” she said.
More than 100 women in Brantford fought against those fears and marched in the 26th annual Take Back the Night walk organized by the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant on Wednesday evening starting in Laurier Brantford's court yard.
Manuliak said not many men understand the fear women experience while holding their keys, as a safety measure, as they walk to their cars because it's not something they have to think about.
“Men spread out and take up space and that's OK. Society perpetuates rape culture, so when women try to take up space, it's not OK,” she said. “We are taking back that space.”
Etta Brant, a 13-year0old from Brantford said she came to the walk because she wants to grow up in a safe community, where she doesn't have to fear or be mindful of the opposite sex.
“Rape is something that has been going on forever and it's something people have tried to stop for a long time. It shouldn't still be happening,” she said.
Val King, who performed traditional Indigenous songs with some members of her family before the walk said feeling unsafe is something Indigenous communities know all to well as violence against women has left more than 4,000 Indigenous women missing or murdered.
“If we feel safe in our homes, we should feel safe anywhere. Our bodies are our homes and we should be able to feel safe,” she said.
Tom Dixon, a project facilitator for the No More Project helped run a workshop for men during the march, but only four, including himself and another facilitator showed up.
"When it comes to violence against women we don't talk to those who are perpetrating that and it's largely men. It's really important to talk to men about the toxic aspects of masculinity and how it effects others," he said.