Manitoba premier challenges feds' tax reform

The package includes restrictions on the ability of business owners to reduce their tax rate by sprinkling their income to family members in lower tax brackets, even if those family members do not contribute to the company.

Morneau also proposed limits on the use of private corporations to make passive investments that are unrelated to the company. Another change would limit business owners' ability to convert regular income of a corporation into capital gains, which are typically taxed at a lower rate.

The government launched a 75-day public consultation period in July, which ends Oct. 2. Morneau has said he's listening to feedback about the proposals and that he's open to making changes, if necessary.

Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen wrote Morneau to demand that he hold off on the tax reforms until after the provincial finance ministers meet him in December.

A vocal opposition has grown since Morneau first announced the proposals in the summer. Critics of the plan have made it clear they won't watch the changes go through without a fight.

An organized movement has argued the tax incentives targeted by the Liberals are critical for Canada's economically crucial small-business sector. It insists the current tax structure is necessary for entrepreneurs, including those in the so-called middle class, who take personal financial risks when they decide to open a company.

On Friday, Pallister will be joined by Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which represents the interests of small- and medium-sized firms.

Kelly's group has been among the most-outspoken critics of the federal plan and it called on other premiers Friday to join the campaign against the tax proposals.

"Over the past decade, most provincial governments have worked hard to lower small-business corporate tax rates to encourage job growth, investment and innovation," Kelly said in a statement Friday.

"Unfortunately, these positive provincial actions may soon be undone by federal proposals, which will dramatically change the way that small businesses are taxed in Canada."

Follow @AndyBlatchford on Twitter

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press