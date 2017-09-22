North American stocks flat, loonie up

TORONTO — North American stock indexes capped of the week on a flat note amid heightened North Korea-U.S. tensions, as the loonie strengthened against a weakening greenback.

Rallying gold and materials stocks weren't enough to lift Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index out of the red, which dropped 0.69 of a point to 15,454.23 in a largely broad-based decline.

Despite the TSX's minor slip Friday, the commodity-heavy index has gained more than 280 points on the week.

"We had a decent run," said Michael Currie, vice-president of TD Wealth Private Investment Advice. "We've got to take the positives out of the week."