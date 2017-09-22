Six Nations celebrates national award, new hall

There was plenty to celebrate on Sept. 21 as dignitaries and community members from across Six Nations gathered at the aptly named Gathering Place to celebrate the opening of the new building and the awarding of the Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation of the Year Award to the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation.

The award, sponsored by Sodexo Canada, is awarded annually by the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business.

“It’s an application process and they select one corporation a year,” said Tabitha Curley, manager of communications and stakeholder relations for Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation. “We received the award in Calgary, but Sodexo thought it was important that we brought a celebration to our community.”

The Gathering Place, which hosted the award celebration, was also celebrating its grand opening, with both Six Nations Elected Council Chief Ava Hill and Six Nations of the Grand Erie Development Corporation CEO Matt Jamieson joking that working had been going through the night to ensure the project was done for the event.

Both Hill and Jamieson took to the microphone to congratulate those around them on the award.

“I just wanted to say that we are so proud of the development corporation,” Hill said. “For our development corporation to win such a prestigious award so early in its development, within the first two years, is really a testament to the team and the board, as well as the community.”

Jamieson followed up the sentiments, saying that “it’s a testament to Sodexo to have the insight to provide funding for something like this in our community. It’s great for us to be able to come home and share this with all of you.”

“This award was an aspirational goal of mine when we started,” Jamieson said. “Our goal was to be the best we could be in a transparent way for the people.”

Curley described the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation as a “for-profit organization with a nonprofit mindset.”

“The funds that we receive at the end of the year, we either invest them back into the community through capital investments such as this building or into things like our project at Chiefswood park where we’re installing glamping units to expand that cultural experience,” Curley said. “The rest of our funds go toward our economic development trust, which is application based and it comes out every year.”