Theresa May: UK seeks 2-year transition period after Brexit

May also signalled that the U.K. will pay a Brexit bill for leaving the bloc, saying Britain "will honour commitments we have made."

The speech came before a new round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels next week.

Britain triggered a two-year countdown to leaving from the EU in March, but negotiations have yielded little progress on key issues such as the status of the Ireland-Northern Ireland border and the amount Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc.

EU officials say talks can't move on to future relations with Britain until key divorce terms — the Irish border, the financial settlement and the rights of EU and British citizens hit by Brexit — have been agreed upon.

Britain, however, wants to begin discussing future links, including trade and security co-operation. British negotiators hope EU leaders will decide at an October meeting that "sufficient progress" has been made on the divorce terms to move talks on to future relations and trade.

So far, the signs are that British hopes are in vain.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Thursday that "there is still today major uncertainty on each of the key issues of the first phase."

"To make progress, we are waiting for clear commitments from the U.K. on these precise issues," Barnier told Italian parliamentarians in Rome. He said he would "listen attentively and constructively to Theresa May's important speech."

May wanted her speech to break the logjam, but she is hamstrung by deep divisions within her Conservative government. It is split between supports of a clean-break "hard Brexit," including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and those such as Treasury chief Philip Hammond who want to soften the economic impact of Brexit through a long transition period.

On the Brexit bill, May said other EU members need not worry "that they will need to pay more or receive less over the remainder of the current budget plan as a result of our decision to leave."

The current EU budget runs until 2020.

She did not cite a figure, and said "some of the claims made on this issue are exaggerated and unhelpful." Reports of the amount the EU is seeking have gone as high as 100 million euros ($120 million).

___

Jill Lawless reported from London.

By Jill Lawless And Alessandra Tarantino, The Associated Press