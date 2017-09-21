Suspect charged for Brantford pharmacy robbery

Brantford police officers have caught a suspect in a pharmacy robbery.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, shortly after 7 p.m., a lone man entered the Rexall Pharmacy on St. Paul Avenue armed with a knife and demanded prescription medication. The employees handed over an undisclosed amount of prescription medication to the man, who then fled the pharmacy.

Police officers responded to a call about the robbery, searched the area for a suspect, and found one near St. Paul Avenue and Lawrence Street. The officers pursued the suspect on foot, caught him, and arrested him.

Terry Robert Fuller, 54, of Brantford, is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime. The accused was held for a bail hearing. The stolen prescription medication was recovered by police.

