People with invisible disabilities don't need stress from strangers

Invisible disabilities are crippling both physically and emotionally.

The stares don't help.

People look at Dave Norris when he parks in a handicapped spot, some people tell him to move his car, despite the placard in his windshield.

“When I go out, it's on good days, days where I feel OK,” he said. “That doesn't always happen. I don't get out too much.”

The 46-year-old Waterford resident suffers from a degenerative spinal cord disease and an aggravated injury, Conus Medullaris and Caudo Equina syndromes, but unlike many with those afflictions, he is still able to use his legs.

Norris and his wife, Brenda Bondy, want to help raise awareness for invisible disabilities, so they and others like them, don't have to be a spectacle around town when they leave the house.

Before Norris' condition was diagnosed he was a truck driver and loved it. Now, he is unable to work due to the pain and other complications caused by the spinal damage, including bowel issues, numbness and extreme fatigue.

Norris also suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and depression resulting from the medical procedures. The loss of his ability to take care of himself and his family.

“I've always worked and worked hard,” he said. “Now, this just isn't me, but it is and I have to deal with that.”

Bond said sometimes the physical and mental effects catch up with him and he can't leave the house and spends most of it napping.