Scheer apologizes for 'climate Barbie' insult

Conservative strategist Tim Powers, vice-president of Summa Strategies, said Scheer is doing the right things, but he's taking too long to do them.

"In this day and age, when an obvious mistake has been made, you don't have the luxury to ponder it," said Powers. "I think he's got to look at this and his team has to look at this as a learning moment."

Powers said Scheer may have been struggling with what to do in both instances because he places a high priority on free speech.

One of his campaign promises during the Conservative leadership race was a threat to cut federal funding for any university that denies certain groups the right to be heard on campus. He pointed to some universities where anti-abortion rallies were cancelled after other students objected.

Powers said Scheer has to come to terms with what is freedom of speech in a difference of opinion about sensitive issues and what is "torqued, offensive political rhetoric."

"If you're trying to stretch it, you can make a free speech argument, but it's the free speech of the 1940s and 1950s not 2017," he said. "I think it's important for Andrew to find some resolution to this quickly."

Scheer's spokesman said the university freedom of speech policy and the Beyak and Ritz situations were "apples and oranges."

Powers also noted however that the Liberals have to be careful not to take the Ritz thing too far, suggesting a fundraising letter McKenna sent out based on the comments was an overreach.

The Liberals are demanding that Scheer force Ritz to apologize in the House of Commons but that seems unlikely.

Ritz doesn't intend to take his seat in the House of Commons before he retires on Oct. 2.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press