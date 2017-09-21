Six Nations Police seize drugs, arrest woman

An Ohsweken woman faces drug charged after Six Nations searched a trailer on First Line Road.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m., police officers executed a search warrant for drugs at a trailer at 1041 First Line Rd.

When police arrived, an occupant of the trailer fled on foot into the bush. Officers arrested a woman found in the trailer. A search of the trailer uncovered 12 milligrams of hydromorphone pills, prescription drugs, a small amount of crack cocaine, six baggies of cocaine and a number of baggies containing a white powder.

Larene Josephine Gaile McNaughton, 30, of Ohsweken is charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking. She was released with a promise to appear in court.