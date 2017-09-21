Six Nations Police seize drugs, arrest woman

An Ohsweken woman faces drug charged after Six Nations searched a trailer on First Line Road.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m., police officers executed a search warrant for drugs at a trailer at 1041 First Line Rd.
When police arrived, an occupant of the trailer fled on foot into the bush. Officers arrested a woman found in the trailer. A search of the trailer uncovered 12 milligrams of hydromorphone pills, prescription drugs, a small amount of crack cocaine, six baggies of cocaine and a number of baggies containing a white powder.
Larene Josephine Gaile McNaughton, 30, of Ohsweken is charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking. She was released with a promise to appear in court.
Still at large is Sonny Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken. He faces charges of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of bail conditions. Police will be obtaining a warrant for Longboat’s arrest.
Six Nations Police will be obtaining a warrant for Longboat’s arrest.
