Big business joins chorus against tax changes

On the advice of tax professionals, he said the individual decided to move the money primarily because of the impacts the reforms could have on his family through changes related to estate planning.

There's a notion that other big players could soon head for the exits, Manley said.

"You won't know about it because they're not going to buy ads or report it — they'll just go."

Manley's group is calling on the government to hold off on the proposed changes for now to allow for a broader review of the tax system that examines additional goals like making the entire structure less complex.

Failing that, he would like to see the feds fix any unintended consequences from the current plan on the table.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau first released the three-part tax reform plan in the middle of the summer. He argued it would level the playing field for Canadians.

The package includes restrictions on the ability of business owners to lower their tax rate by sprinkling their income to family members in lower tax brackets, even if those family members do no work for the business.

Morneau also proposed limiting the use of private corporations to make passive investments in things like stocks or real estate. Another change would limit business owners' ability to convert regular income of a corporation into capital gains, which are typically taxed at a lower rate.

The government also gave Canadians a 75-day consultation period, ending Oct. 2, to weigh in on the proposals. Morneau has insisted the government will listen to concerns before it tables legislation.

Trudeau has stood firmly by the proposed reforms and has stressed they are about making the system fairer, rather than generating revenue.

The goal, he said earlier this week, is to stop a system that "encourages wealthy Canadians to use private corporations to pay lower tax rates than the middle class."

Follow @AndyBlatchford on Twitter

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press