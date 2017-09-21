Cabinet to confront UN drug treaty conundrum

OTTAWA — The Liberal cabinet is expected to make a critical decision this fall on how to deal with the fact that its plans to legalize pot next year will put it offside with three United Nations drug treaties.

International legal experts and both opposition parties have been urging the government to articulate a plan on the treaties.

Canada belongs to the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances and the 1988 Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which all require that cannabis be outlawed by state sanction for its manufacture, possession and use.

One of the options expected to be considered by cabinet is that Canada could withdraw from the treaties and rejoin later with reservation.