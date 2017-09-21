Woman files human rights complaint over cops' comments

Munoz asks for an order to make Toronto's police chief publicly apologize and express his commitment to ensure that all officers in the force undergo human rights training on working with people with disabilities.

She also asks that the force be ordered to implement a more rigorous screening process for new officers "to identify pre-existing biases or prejudices, especially in regards to those with disabilities."

The complaint says the comments were made inside a police cruiser after the officers pulled over Munoz's mother, Pamela Munoz, on allegations that she had run a red light. Francie Munoz was a passenger in the back seat.

While preparing to fight the $325 ticket months later, Munoz's mother requested the evidence against her and obtained an audio recording of the officers' conversation.

Sljivo can be heard describing Munoz as "disfigured" and a "half-person," while Saris is heard laughing and agreeing, the complaint says.

Munoz "was inconsolable for days after learning about the officers' remarks and became anxious and withdrawn in the presence of first responders and other uniformed personnel," it says.

"As time passes, it has also become clear that Francie's self-esteem, confidence and sense of self-worth have all been undermined by the derogatory comments directed at her by persons in a position of power and authority in society, whom she previously looked up to and viewed with respect."

Munoz is also seeking $25,000 in damages for harm to dignity and sense of self-worth, as well as $5,000 to cover her legal expenses.

A hearing over her mother's ticket has been pushed back to December, the complaint says.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press