How to get in on a class action in Canada

TORONTO — With Equifax among the latest in the increasing number of privacy class actions being launched in Canada, affected consumers looking to join such lawsuits may be surprised to learn that in many instances they've already been opted in.

In most provinces in the country, anyone who has the same legal complaint as a plaintiff who launches any type of class action can automatically share in any potential settlements provided they make a rightful claim in time, say legal experts.

Not surprisingly, the number of Canadian privacy class actions has rapidly increased within the last six years, according to business law firm Osler.

Based on Osler's internal tracking, the firm says a total of 62 privacy class actions across Canada have been launched since 2005. However, Osler identified only two privacy class actions commenced prior to 2010. That year there were three new privacy class actions, rising to seven in 2011, and 10 in each of 2012 and 2013. Following a slight dip in 2014 and 2015, there were 11 commenced in 2016.

Hacking incidents accounted for about one-third of all privacy class actions, with misuse of information by employees and theft or loss of physical media containing personal information also accounting for a significant proportion of privacy class actions.

Canadians have already seen their fair share of major privacy breaches this year.

Equifax said on Sept. 7 that it fell victim to a massive cyberattack in the summer that may have compromised the personal data of 143 million Americans and 100,000 Canadians. In May, BCE Inc.'s Bell Canada issued an apology to customers after it said nearly 1.9 million customer e-mail addresses and 1,700 names and phone numbers were illegally accessed.

According to Osler, nearly half of privacy class actions initiated in Canada have been commenced in Ontario — which is not surprising given that most national class actions are initiated in this province purely for logistical reasons, says lawyer Jeff Orenstein of the class action law firm Consumer Law Group.

"That's where most company's head offices are, where all the big law firms are," Orenstein said.

But that's not to say that a class action launched in Ontario will see all Canadians automatically opted in. Residents in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and British Columbia must choose to opt in, said lawyer Tony Merchant, whose firm Merchant Law Group LLP has launched a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the Equifax data breach on August.